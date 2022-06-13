Afghan refugee 26-year-old Hamza Jebran works at Husco International, Inc. in Waukesha, WI. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

Husco International, Inc. in Waukesha, WI. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

It’s been 10 months since the U-S withdrew troops from Afghanistan, marking the end of the longest war in America’s history.

Since the messy pull out in August of 2021, thousands of Afghan people were left searching for a new homeland; hundreds resettling here in Wisconsin.

The 26-year-old Hamza Jebran was attending a U-S military camp in Kabul when the U-S decided to withdraw it’s troops from his homeland.

When he arrived in the U.S. he was first placed in Virginia, then to Wisconsin.

“I miss my family. They are in Afghanistan now and I came alone,” said Jebran.

Jebran says that he communicates with his family several times a week through WhatsApp or social media.

He does have fears for his family living in the Middle East and hopes one day they might join him here in the U.S.

In the meantime, Jebran has found a safe space to live, work, and continue learning. He’s one of 33 afghan refugees employed by Husco, a privately owned manufacturing company in Waukesha.

“My home is Husco. I know my friends, my supervisor, my colleagues. I accept them as a family here,” Jebran said.

Husco has not only offered the refugees a job but provided essential services for resettling in a foreign country.

Click on the audio player above to hear the entire story.