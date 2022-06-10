RACINE— More than two kilos of fentanyl-laced cocaine were recovered during a traffic stop along I-94 on Tuesday, according to the Racine County Sheriffs Office.

A deputy assigned to the strategic patrol unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle heading northbound on I-94 for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Ramone J. Locke provided conflicting information, prompting the use of a K9 unit to confirm whether or not contraband was present. While searching the vehicle, deputies located a potential hidden compartment or “trap” within the vehicle, according to the Sheriffs report.

The vehicle was impounded and and dismantled at the Sheriff’s substation. After several hours, deputies were able to open and remove over 2 kilograms, or nearly four-and-a-half pounds, of cocaine – that also tested positive for fentanyl – from the hidden compartment. The estimated street value of the cocaine is over $110,000.

Locke was transported to the Racine County Jail and held on multiple felony drug related charges. The Racine County Metro Drug Unit has taken over the investigation and are seeking charges against Locke in Federal Court.