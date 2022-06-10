MPD releasing a community report Friday in efforts to improve transparency and legitimacy within the department. The report is structured to primarily address three major crime categories; violent crime, reckless driving and auto thefts in the city.

The report also highlights the departments partnerships with local crime prevention organizations as well as how those partnerships operate. It also puts an emphasis on community engagement with law enforcement, noting the problem cannot be solved with badges alone.

“We want you, the community to know what we’re doing,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman. “We also understand that, you, the community, are a major part of the solution. We include roles of what the community can do and how they can help in creating a safer community,”

Norman is also looking for the communities feedback in how they can further improve the communities relationship with law enforcement from their end.

The full report can be found here