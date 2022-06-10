MADISON- The Wisconsin Election’s Commission is allowing Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels to remain on the August primary ballot.

The WEC voting 6-0 in favor of Michels staying on the August 9th ballot even after an objection was raised by a voter in Madison regarding issues with the address listed on Michels’ nominating petitions.

According to the objection, Michels petitions listed his street address as being in the Village of Chenequa, which is Michels’ voting address. Michels’ mailing address uses the municipality of Hartland. The objection also included the fact that his papers failed to include “WI” or a zip code, making it an invalid address.

Michels had voiced his concern with the legitimacy of the WEC several times during his campaign for governor. At one point he advocated for firing every member of the commission and last month said he wanted to dissolve the commission entirely.

The Michels campaign released the following statement after today’s vote.

“The people of Wisconsin won today. But this won’t be the last obstacle Madison insiders throw in my way. Let’s be clear, in each step of the process, from the day we turned in our papers, to the staff recommendation earlier this week, and now the unanimous vote of the Commission, our signatures were recognized as valid and sufficient, despite all the howling from the usual suspects. My campaign has not lost a beat throughout this frivolous process. I am a fighter who is undeterred. We drive forward with all hands on deck as we campaign across the state and build an incredible organization that is going to defeat Tony Evers and get Wisconsin back on the right track. Our campaign is surging while growing bigger and stronger every day.”

Michels is one of four candidates squaring off in the August 9th primary, the winner of which will take on Governor Tony Evers in November’s general election. Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, State Representative Tim Ramthun, and Kevin Nicholson are also running for the GOP nomination.