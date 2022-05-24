MILWAUKEE- A 24 year old woman is facing criminal neglect charges after her 5 year old son died after being exposed to fentanyl earlier this month.

According to the criminal complaint, Kanesha Jones was charged with neglecting a child (consequence is death), neglecting a child and felony bail jumping. Police say Jones told them that her boyfriend was packaging drugs in her kitchen and that both of her children may have been exposed.

Milwaukee Police responded to a distress call from a home near N. 37th Street and Darien Street on Wednesday, May 11th. Upon arrival they found the boy unresponsive and not breathing. The boy was pronounced dead shortly after.

In a subsequent interview with police, Jones told them that her boyfriend, identified as Oliver Smith, packaged and sold drugs from her home. A search of the house uncovered marijuana and small bags of what was confirmed to be fentanyl.

A toxicology test found a lethal amount of fentanyl in the 5 year old’s system.

Jones could be sentenced to 34 years behind bars if found guilty. Smith is also facing drug and homicide charges related to the complaint.

Jones is due in court on May 31st.