MILWAUKEE – A fire which tore through a 42-unit apartment building near Teutonia and Custer on Saturday has left dozens of people displaced.

Justin Kern with the American Red Cross of Wisconsin tells WTMJ that 22 of the 60 people who were displaced are still set up in a temporary shelter days after the fire.

“Since that fire, the American Red Cross has been able to open some sheltering operations giving people temporary lodging and meals and comfort at Redeemer Lutheran Church on N 19th and W Wisconsin Ave,” Kern said.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin has what it calls a “roster” of places which are willing to help in the event of an emergency.

“We’ve got an amazing roster of both shelter partners, like Redeemer, and meals are coming out of Marquette University’s dining services,” Kern said.

As of Tuesday, the American Red Cross did not need any new donations from the public to assist in this specific response.

“As we get more information on what may be needed, ourselves or our partners, we’ll get the word out and let people know how they can make those contributions.”

