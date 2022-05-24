Artist and writer Liv Lane creates angel inspired artwork and encouraging messages. Photo Courtesy: https://livlane.com/

It seems that there are some people in this world who have special gifts that just can’t be explained.

Some may call it a sixth sense or a heightened sense of awareness of things we can’t see.

From a young age, Minneapolis artist and writer Liv Lane says she was able to communicate with angels.

“So as a young girl, I thought everybody saw angels and so I just didn’t bring it up to many people,” said Lane. “It took until I was probably 10, 11, 12 that I realized, wow, other people really are not seeing these presences and having these conversations. So, I really went into shutdown mode and tried to hide it from everyone for quite a while.”

Now she’s inspiring people from all over, with her encouraging messages and beautiful intuitive artwork.

To see more of Lane’s art work CLICK HERE.