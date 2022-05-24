UVALDE (TEXAS)- Multiple people, including the alleged gunman, are dead after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas this afternoon.
Governor Greg Abbot confirming that at least fourteen students and one teacher were shot and killed by an 18-year-old high school student.
ABC News identifying the shooter as Salvador Ramas. The gunman is also believed to have shot and killed his grandmother.
BREAKING: Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting:— ABC News (@ABC) May 24, 2022
– 14 students, 1 teacher killed, per governor Gov. Abbott
– Suspect, local 18-year-old high school student, is dead
– Suspect also shot his grandmother
More: https://t.co/VCKVKoRdub pic.twitter.com/c56SVy7dBu