The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is thrilled to be in the final fundraising stretch for Adventure Africa inside the Milwaukee County Zoo. $1.25 million still needs to be raised to complete a new rhino habitat.

When construction is completed, guests will be able to see the rhinos and hippos inside throughout the year. Construction is expected to start next year and also includes plans for a new central pathway through the Zoo.

WTMJ’s Jane Matenaer talks with Zoological Society President Jodi Gibson about how people can help them reach their goal.

