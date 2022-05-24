UVALDE, Texas (AP) – An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others.

Gov. Greg Abbott says the gunman is dead. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

Abbott says the gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but Abbott identified him as Salvador Ramos. He says Ramos he was a resident of the community that’s about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

LOCAL REACTION

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Schools ought to be our safest places. I am shocked and saddened My thoughts are with the parents and the community of Uvalde, Texas. — Mayor Cavalier Johnson (@MayorOfMKE) May 24, 2022

Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley

“Right now, my thoughts and prayers are with the community of Uvalde, Texas, and everyone impacted by this morning’s unfortunate events. I am especially hurt that an elementary school was the site of this tragedy. These incidents have become far too commonplace, and my hope is that we find a solution that ends senseless gun violence of all forms. Milwaukee Public Schools will ensure that anyone impacted throughout our district will receive the support they need to help cope with today’s events.”

US Senator Ron Johnson

There are no adequate words to express the horror at Robb Elementary. My sincere condolences to these families. Something this horrific, children being slaughtered in their school, it does not get worse than this. pic.twitter.com/mlrY4Sb0Iu — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 24, 2022

US Senator Tammy Baldwin

My heart breaks, again. A mass shooting at a school, again. More lives lost to gun violence, again. How many more times will we say again…and accept doing nothing? We have got to step up, take on this public health crisis, and start saving lives. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) May 24, 2022

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

Fifteen lives were taken today. Our hearts are broken by the maddening and horrific act of gun violence in Uvalde. Kathy and I are praying for the parents and families, educators and classmates, and an entire community that has been shattered by a merciless act of gun violence. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 24, 2022

Wisconsin Congresswoman Gwen Moore

Innocent children.



A teacher.



I am so heartbroken to hear of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. My heart is with the families of the victims and the entire Uvalde community. https://t.co/4WqQFv2fb7 — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) May 24, 2022

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley