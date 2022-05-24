MILWAUKEE- Nearly three years to the day he ran a red light and crashed into Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her’s vehicle, killing him, on his way home from his shift, Dante James was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, James admitted to leaving work early to take shots at his cousins house before leaving and going to a bar to continue drinking. James said he was kicked out of the bar and started driving home when he ran a red light and hit officer Her’s vehicle near 60th and Capitol Drive.

James was seen fleeing the scene on foot and was taken into custody later that night. A blood test taken after the crash showed James’ blood-alcohol content being .209. The legal limit is .08.

James has four previous OWI convictions spanning from 2006 to 2018. His license was revoked until 2021.

“I’m an alcoholic and I need help,” James said before he was sentenced this afternoon. “I’m not trying to erase myself leaving the scene of an accident. I was wrong and I want officer Her’s mother, father, sister, and wife that I am deeply sorry.”

James will spend 25 years in prison and 13 years of extended supervision.