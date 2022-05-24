Community activist group Voces De La Frontera is actively working against the RNC to prevent their 2024 convention from being hosted in Milwaukee. The community group that typically focuses on immigration rights is joining other activist groups such as Power to the Polls, the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, Never Again is Now and the Service Employees International in their petition against the convention.

In an open letter to the RNC on Tuesday, the organizations message criticized the party as “an organization that supports White Supremacists, the violent attempted coup at the US capitol to overthrow a democratic election, and continues to engineer new ways to undermine fair and democratic elections.”

“The Republican Party is now an extremist organization. There’s is no place in this city, which is a majority minority city, for an organization that ascribes to those theories,” said Voces De La Frontera organizer Mike Rosen.

Local leaders such as Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow have been pushing hard for the RNC convention to be hosted in Milwaukee.

“I will say the conversations that I had with the selection committee, we’re very positive. They loved the hospitality and they loved the energy the team brought to the whole event to say this is where we should have the RNC in 2024,” said Farrow.

Milwaukee and Nashville are the two finalists for the convention in 2024.