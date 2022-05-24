MILWAUKEE- More than a dozen students & at least one school staff member were killed Tuesday afternoon when a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

WTMJs Steve Scaffidi has first hand experience wading through the wreckage caused by a mass shooting. He was the Mayor of Oak Creek when a gunman opened fire inside the Sikh Temple and killed six people.

He joined John Mercure on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Tuesday to weigh in on the shooting in Texas. You can listen to that interview in the player above.