Parents of young babies around the nation are scrambling to find baby formula, after a plant in Michigan shut down it’s facility in February.

The closure happened after several babies became ill after drinking the formula. Two of them died.

Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin’s Lisa Schiller says there are scammers waiting to take advantage of desperate parents.

“Scammers are offering to send and sell the formula and they’re even going so far as including photographs of the formula that they claim to have. Of course then they’re asking the victim to send money and they are asking the victim to send money via cash app or other untraceable methods. Then the consumer never receives the formula,” said Schiller.

