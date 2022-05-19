MILWAUKEE- A 5-year-old boy found unresponsive in a home on Milwaukee’s north side last Wednesday likely died as a result of a drug overdose.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Kayden Jones. A report released today classified his death as a possible drug overdose and homicide.

The MCMEO said final testing is still pending.

Milwaukee Police responded to a home near N. 37th Street & Darien Street at 11:20pm last Wednesday. When they arrived they found Jones unresponsive and declared him dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police have not shared any details about possible suspects or what may have led to the incident.

Fentanyl remains one of the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County. The Medical Examiner last week Tweeted that more than 500 people died from fentanyl poisoning in the county in 2021.