A newspaper in Buffalo reporting that the names of three victims in the Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack were scrawled on the barrel of a rifle allegedly used to kill 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

According to reporting by Caitlin Dewey, the riffle had the names Virginia, Leanna and Tamara written on the barrel. Those are the first names of three women, Virginia Sorenson, Leanna Owen, and Tamara Durand, that were killed in the parade last November after Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade route.

All three women were part of the ‘Dancing Grannies’ group, which posted the following message on their Facebook page:

“The Dancing Grannies just took part in a successful parade in Stoughton on Sunday. We as a team are working to spread love and joy. We are happy to discuss how the Grannies are moving forward with entertaining the great people of Wisconsin and any positive aspects of the group. As a result, we have no comment on the Buffalo tragedy.”

The man accused of opening fire at the Tops grocery store Saturday morning, Payton Gendron, targeted his victims because of their race.