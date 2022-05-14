A violent night in Milwaukee – three separate shootings leave at least 21 people injured.

The earliest of the shootings occurred just around 9 p.m. near Highland and MLK Jr. Dr. where three people were shot. Not long after, a mass shooting on N. Water St. left 17 people injured. Police say it happened just after 11:00 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of N. Water St., near E. Highland Ave. and just blocks away from the Game 6 Bucks watch party.

During a press conference on Saturday, Milwaukee police also shared details on a third shooting incident, which brings the number of shooting victims to 21.That incident happened at 1102 N. Water Street at 10:30 p.m and one person was injured.

During the same press conference, mayor Cavalier Johnson announced a curfew for those 21 and under in Milwaukee’s entertainment district.

So far, ten people are in custody and nine guns have been recovered. Police believe the three shootings are unrelated.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or use the P3 Tips App.