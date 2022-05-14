Following a violent end to the Buck’s game Friday night, a curfew for those 21 and under has been put into place for the remainder of the weekend.

Mayor Johnson announced the curfew during a press conference on Saturday after a total of 21 people were shot Friday night. The curfew will run both Saturday and Sunday night from 11 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. and will take place in the entertainment district of the city, bordered by Vel R. Phillips Avenue on the west, N. Broadway on the east, W. McKinley Avenue/ E. Knapp Street on the north and State Street on the south.

Those found in violation of the curfew could be fine more than $690.

Johnson said “What happened here in this neighborhood last night, it will not be tolerated. We will not tolerate these sort of actions in Milwaukee – it’s inherently unsafe.”

Three separate shootings occurred Friday night, the largest shooting took place on N. Water St. around 11 p.m. where 17 people, ages 15-47, were shot. Ten people have been arrested and nine guns have been recovered according to police.