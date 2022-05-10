OAK CREEK- A man suspected of stealing from the Menards store on South 27th Street in Oak Creek was struck, and killed, by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Oak Creek Police say they were called to the area near 27th and Rawson around 2 o’clock this afternoon for reports of a theft from the home improvement store. Prior to police arriving a man, matching the suspect’s description, was seen fleeing from the area.

The man, identified only by his age of 41 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCMEO responding to the pedestrian fatality of an adult male in the 6600 blk of S. 27. @OakCreekPolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) May 10, 2022

The crash caused the closure of 27th Street for more than an hour Tuesday afternoon but the street has since reopened.

Oak Creek Police & Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating.