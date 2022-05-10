The Bucks are in the midst of their playoff run. And that means a boost to the local economy.

“The big benefit really to Milwaukee and to Wisconsin’s economy is the revenue that comes from people visiting here that aren’t taxpayers,” says Tim Sheehy, president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. “And the payroll. So all the players from Boston will now pay part of their salary in taxes to Wisconsin. So that’s the new revenue that comes in.”

Sheehy and Dr. John Raymond, the Medical College of Wisconsin’s President and CEO, were guests on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Tuesday as part of the “Health and Economy Briefing. They also discussed Kohl’s, COVID long haulers, and more. Listen to it all in the player above!