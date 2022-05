A round of storms expected tonight in Southeast Wisconsin could turn dangerous.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Fond du Lac, Walworth, Dodge & Jefferson Counties until 9 o’clock tonight.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Wisconsin until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/ghit6rIy4y — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 10, 2022

The NWS says tornadoes, tennis ball sized hail, and wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are expected.