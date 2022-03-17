MILWAUKEE- The 19-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding an off duty Milwaukee Police detective during a botched robbery & carjacking in January is being held on $1 million bond.

Keasean Ellis-Brown made his initial court appearance this afternoon. The teen was arrested on Tuesday after a lengthy standoff with police at a home near 9th and Chambers on Milwaukee’s north side.

He is one of three people charged in the incident. The other two, Dionta’e Hayes & Timonte Karroll-Robinson, were arrested immediately after the incident in January & are both facing felony charges.

Prosecutors say the three men tried to rob a food delivery service driver at the Shake Shack in Milwaukee’s Third Ward neighborhood on January 13th. Off duty Milwaukee Police detective Andrew Wilkiewicz intervened and was shot four times, allegedly by Ellis-Brown. Wilkiewicz survived and was released from the hospital days later.

Among a slew of felonies, Ellis-Brown is being charged with first degree intentional homicide. He’s due back in court on March 24th.