They say golf is good for the soul. But what if your soul is hungry?



Two of Wisconsin’s favorite staples, fish fry and golf, are being offered at The Turn, located at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls.



“The fish fry has really taken off,” said course general manager Jim Ehnert. “The fried cod is my favorite. The baked cod is very popular. We just introduced the perch.”



During the winter months, golfers can enjoy using the golf simulators located right in the restaurants. Customers are able to play 18 holes of golf, while eating fish at the same time.

“Four guys will come use the golf simulators, and their wives will watch them play and make fun of them,” Ehnert laughed. “Then the loser buys fish.”

“It’s a good time.”

Click here for more WTMJ Fryday Fish Fry profiles.