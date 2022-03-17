Listen to reactions of NFL insiders.

ESPN Milwaukee Insider Jason Wilde

ESPN NFL Nation Packers Reporter Rob Demovsky

5x Pro-bowl wide receiver Davante Adams has been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 draft picks including the Raiders first round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Adams is expected to sign a 5-year contract with the Raiders, reuniting him with former college teammate Derek Carr. The news breaks after Adams said he would not play for the Packers next season after the team placed the franchise tag on him following Aaron Rodgers block buster $150m deal.

According to Schefter, Aaron Rodgers has already signed his contract with the Packers.