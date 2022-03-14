Gregory Cherbukovsky was 35 years old when he immigrated to the United States from the former Soviet Union, now Belarus, in 1989 with his wife, son and parents after the Chernobyl disaster.

“The first goal was just to escape for the good of our son and the second we weren’t sure what would be later in the Soviet Union,” Cherbukovsky said.

WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay talked to Cherbukovsky to get his perspective on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“For me, this is nonsense what Mr. Putin did. In my opinion, it was his biggest mistake,” said Cherbukovsky.

Click on the audio player above to hear the full interview.