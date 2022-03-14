MILWAUKEE- One of Milwaukee’s most prominent business executives & communities leaders has died.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reporting that Michael Cudahy passed on Friday, March 11th, at the age of 97.

Cudahy was instrumental on many of Milwaukee’s major projects including the development of Discovery World along the lakefront, as well as the renovations of the Pabst Theater and the Riverside Theater.

Cudahy also donated millions of dollars to Marquette University & The Milwaukee Art Museum.

This story will be updated.