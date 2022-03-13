MILWAUKEE – One person was killed an apartment fire in Milwaukee on Saturday night.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in an apartment complex near 44th Street and Arthur Court.

Firefighters found the 62-year-old man dead inside of the first-floor apartment.

MCMEO responding to the 2500 blk of S 44 St for the report of one adult male victim. Autopsy scheduled for Monday. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 13, 2022

Police say a second occupant of the apartment was able to escape without injuries.

The Red Cross says it is assisting other residents of the apartment building who are now displaced.

Our teams are helping residents of an apartment following a fire last night on 44th St. in Milwaukee. If you’d like to join us helping your neighbors in need, click here: https://t.co/V5RXqoBgeF pic.twitter.com/hzoH5EAgen — American Red Cross of Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) March 13, 2022

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.