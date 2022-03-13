MILWAUKEE – Two crashes within 14 hours of each other have left one person dead and another in “grave” condition in Milwaukee.

Both crashes happened on the same street.

It started with a crash along Fond du Lac Avenue near 71st Street.

Police say a 43-year-old man’s vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames.

Just after 11:00 a.m. the next morning, police say a vehicle was being driven recklessly along Fond du Lac Avenue near West Congress Street.

A 22-year-old man’s vehicle crashed into a vehicle which was being driven by a 43-year-old woman.

That woman was taken to the hospital. As of Saturday night, police said she was in “grave” condition.

The man was taken to a hospital before being arrested. Police say charges against him will be filed in the coming days.

In an interview with WTMJ, Assistant Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department, Paul Formolo, said that to stop reckless driving, the city needs to address the issue of stolen vehicles in Milwaukee.

“Because if we’re really going to get a grip on violent crime, and reckless driving, because most of our reckless driving is with stolen vehicles, we really have to tackle the motor vehicle theft problem,” Formolo said.

