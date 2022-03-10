MILWAUKEE- American Family Field will come alive with the sounds of baseball next month.

Major League Baseball and the Player’s Union agreeing to a new labor deal this afternoon, putting an end to the 99 day work stoppage that began back in December.

Speaking to reporters at American Family Field shortly after the new deal was announced, Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger admitted that it had been a long, cold, winter.

“This is an agreement that’s going to be around for a while so it’s very important for both parties to be prudent, careful and deliberative,” Schlesinger said. “Fans’ passion for the Brewers through good times, tough times is there, I expected them to be very passionate about what’ going on but they’ve also stayed with us.”

Schlesinger said for a team like the Brewers, being able to play all 162 games this year was important for morale, and the bottom line. Both the 2020 and 2021 season were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every day is precious. I’ve read some reports that teams didn’t care about losing April games but for us it’s the exact opposite. Every game matters,” Schlesinger added. “Every home game is precious.”

At the time of this story being written, Major League Baseball had not set a firm date for Spring Training or Opening Day. This story will be updated once that decision is made.