NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 100 days after the MLB lockout began, the MLB Players Association has reportedly voted to accept the league’s offer on a new labor deal, paving the way to end the lockout and salvage a 162-game season.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB and the MLBPA reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal on Thursday.

“While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is: Baseball is back,” Passan tweeted.

Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the league’s proposal consists of raising the luxury tax threshold to start at $230 million and raising it to $244 million in 2026.

The union had earlier in the week offered a tax threshold starting at $238 million in 2022 and then raised it in 2026 to $263 million.

