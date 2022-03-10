NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 100 days after the MLB lockout began, the MLB Players Association has reportedly voted to accept the league’s offer on a new labor deal, paving the way to end the lockout and salvage a 162-game season.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB and the MLBPA reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal on Thursday.
“While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is: Baseball is back,” Passan tweeted.
BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is:— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022
Baseball is back.
According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the league’s proposal consists of raising the luxury tax threshold to start at $230 million and raising it to $244 million in 2026.
The union had earlier in the week offered a tax threshold starting at $238 million in 2022 and then raised it in 2026 to $263 million.
This story will be updated.