Was it a pledge or a promise?

Aaron Rodgers says he will return to Green Bay for an 18th season, but in the very same tweet, Rodgers explains a contract has not been signed.

I get it – contracts of this magnitude that move money into different buckets to be more cap friendly, are challenging to design. In addition, Rodgers is likely seeking some level of control and security if he chooses to end his playing career (in Green Bay or all together) after the upcoming season.

I think a deal will get done, but why am I feeling even an ounce of skepticism? Because the situation isn’t final, and Davante Adams isn’t interested in playing under the franchise tag. Believe me when I say the Adams situation is far from being resolved.

Over the past couple of months, I’ve explained my belief that the only way Rodgers would stay in Green Bay is if Adams were his primary target. I maintain this belief.

Rodgers pledging to stay in Green Bay, and the Packers use of the franchise tag to prevent Adams from reaching free agency are steps in the right direction.

But to me, both dominoes are tilting, not fallen.

