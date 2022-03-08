UPDATE

It looks like the Packers are planning on Rodgers’ favorite target coming back to Green Bay in 2022 as well.

From our breaking news coverage: The #Packers want to keep WR Davante Adams and a franchise tag is expected. pic.twitter.com/5pZtoqx6f0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ time in Green Bay isn’t coming to an end, at least not yet.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reporting this morning that Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to a multi-year contract extension that will make Rodgers the highest paid player in the NFL.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

