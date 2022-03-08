WAUKESHA – Five people were injured when fire tore through a multi-family building in Waukesha early Tuesday morning.

The Waukesha Fire Department says a call came in around 1:25 a.m. for a fire inside a building near Lambeth and Haymaker roads.

Waukesha Police Department officers arrived on scene first and found two people who had jumped from the second-story windows of the building.

Those victims were treated right away while other first responders entered the building and found two more people inside.

In total, five people were taken to the hospital, according to the Waukesha Fire Department.

The fire was brought under control just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.