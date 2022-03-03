Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced Thursday that Bob Babisch, Vice President of Entertainment, will begin to transition his role as leader of the organization’s Entertainment Department at the end of 2022. Babisch has been with MWF for 46 years, starting in 1976, and has served in his current role for over four decades. Scott Ziel, current Associate Booking Director, will become Director of Entertainment, taking on additional responsibilities for Summerfest and other events produced by MWF. Following the 2022 season, Babisch will take on an ongoing consulting role with MWF.

“Bob has an unmatched legacy that has helped shape not only Summerfest, but the music industry, during his illustrious career,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “In the months to come, he will provide exceptional support for his team as we begin this transition to new leadership. On a personal note, I will miss seeing Bob on a day-to-day basis in 2023, but we both look forward to rocking and rolling in 2022.”

“It has truly been a dream job, I can’t believe I’ve been here for 46 years,” said Bob Babisch, Vice President of Entertainment, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Looking back, it’s the connection of live music and the fans that has inspired me for all these years. I am excited to continue to work with Scott and bring that connection to the next generation of music fans.”

Scott Ziel has worked closely with Babisch on the booking and production of Summerfest for over 25 years. Ziel began with MWF as a member of the seasonal production team in 1992, became consultant in 1995, and later joined the team as Associate Booking Director in 2015. Since that time, Ziel has taken on increasing responsibilities, including booking stages for Summerfest, the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, and representing the festival at industry conventions.

“I am excited to continue our tradition of presenting the world’s top talent as well as our strategy of offering an eclectic Summerfest line-up,” said Ziel. “We have an excellent booking and production team, which will continue to elevate the live music experience for artists and fans alike.”