MILWAUKEE- The man accused of shooting & killing a 16-year-old co-worker at a Burger King in January has entered a not guilty plea.

Derrick Ellis appearing in court in Milwaukee County Thursday afternoon where he pleaded not guilty to one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say Ellis shot and killed Niesha Harris Brazell on January 2nd when he intervened in what he thought was an attempted armed robbery. Police say Ellis opened fire after witnessing another suspect, Antoine Edwards, climbing through the drive-thru window of the restaurant near 51st and Capitol.

After the shooting, Ellis is accused of trying to get another co-worker to hide the murder weapon. He fled the scene before eventually turning himself in on January 16th.

After their initial investigation Milwaukee Police eventually determined that the robbery was staged and said Harris Brazell was part of the planning process. Police said they didn’t think Ellis was part of the planning.

Edwards, who is facing felony murder charges, has also pleaded not guilty.