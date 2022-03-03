MILWAUKEE- Wisconsin lived up to its moniker as the Dairy State during this year’s Cheese World Championships in Madison, it just couldn’t bring home the cheddar.

Despite seven finalists ranging from an aged cheddar from Land O Lakes in Kiel to a gorgonzola from BelGioioso in Denmark, the ultimate prize in cheese-making ended up going to a monger from Switzerland.

The ‘big cheese’ award went to a Gourmino Le Guryere AOP from Switzerland’s Michael Spycher. The win Thursday marked the 3rd for Spycher. The first runner up was an Appenzeller called Apponzeller Mild-Wurzig made by Hans Naf from Switzerland.

Earlier this week, WTMJ’s Erik Bilstad & Kristin Brey ventured to Madison to find out what made the most prized cheeses in the world so special.

