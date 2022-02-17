9am-10am: Politics
GUESTS- Incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers; Republican Rebecca Kleefisch; Republican Kevin Nicholson
10am-11am: Health
GUESTS- Froedert & The Medical College of Wisconsin President Dr. John Raymond; Children’s Wisconsin President Peggy Troy; Aurora Children’s Health Medical Director Dr. Kevin Dahlman
11am-12pm: Sports
GUESTS- Bucks President Peter Feigin; UW-Milwaukee Athletic Director Amanda Braun; UW-Madison Athletic Director Chris McIntosh
12pm-1pm: Broadcasting
GUESTS- Bucks Radio Network’s Dave Koehn; Packers Radio Network’s Wayne Larrivee; ESPN Milwaukee’s Steve ‘Homer’ True
1pm-2pm: Journalism
GUESTS- Good Karma Brands Vice President & Market Manager Steve Wexler; TMJ4 News Director Tim Vetscher; Journal Sentinel Editor George Stanley; Milwaukee Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Mark Kass
2pm-3pm: Finance & Economy
GUESTS- Metro Milwaukee Association of Commerce President Tim Sheehy; Annex Wealth Management founder Dave Spano; Commercial Association of Realtors President Tracy Johnson
3pm-4pm: Mayoral Candidates
GUESTS- Former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan; Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson
4pm-5pm: CEOs
GUESTS- Good Karma Brands founder Craig Karmazin; Bartolotta Restaurant Group CEO Paul Bartolotta; Palermo Pizza CEO Giacomo Fallucca; Sumerfest COO Sarah Smith-Pancheri
5pm-6pm: Social Justice
GUESTS- Effective Communication Coach President Denise Thomas; Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Community Program Manager Jamaal Smith; Milwaukee County Board Supervisor Sequanna Taylor