MILWAUKEE- Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefish is doubling down on her belief that the Wisconsin Elections Commission should be eliminated.

Speaking with WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi during WTMJ 2022 Kleefisch outlined a plan that would eliminate the WEC and put state election control in the hands of the Secretary of State’s Office with the Wisconsin Department of Justice overseeing them.

“We need more accountability and unfortunately we’re just not getting it with the WEC,” Kleefisch said. “Under the Attorney General we will create the Office of Election Integrity and we are going to make sure that they are having auditing powers both before an after, they will purge the voter roles, and we will make sure they have prosecutorial powers as well.”

Kleefisch also lamented the fact that there are claims of voter fraud, made by citizens, that are not being properly investigated. Last week the Racine County District Attorney said she did not plan to file criminal charges against members of the WEC after the Sheriff’s Office claimed evidence of voter fraud at a nursing home. In a statement DA Patricia Hanson said their hands were tied because none of the members of the Commission lived in Racine County.

“We need the light of day, the sunshine, to come into this process, nothing behind closed doors,” Kleefisch added, before citing a report that elections officials in Green Bay began counting ballots during Tuesday’s spring primary election ahead of its publicly noted time.

You can view all of our WTMJ 2022 coverage here.