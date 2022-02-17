Summerfest will no longer require masks and proof of vaccination at this years end event.

Summerfest COO Sarah Smith-Pancheri spoke with John Mercure during WTMJ 2022, expounding on her excitement for the return of the world’s largest musical festival.

“We’re all looking forward…It’s important to get back to ‘normal,'” Smith-Pancheri said. “As a provider, you miss the joy and opportunity to make people have the best possible experience.”

This year’s festival will take place June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9 from noon until midnight, following the 2021 model.

Smith-Pancheri says they’ll assess the new model after the 2022 event to determine if it’s worth keeping permanently.

“We’ll make an assessment after this year’s festival,” Smith-Pancheri said. “It’s just, you know, as you can imagine, we want to look at everything and make sure it’s where we want it to be before we move forward.”

