Milwaukee county executive David Crowley joins Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to discuss different ways the community can fight against the recent increase in violence affecting the city.

“There’s no magic formula to what we are trying to do or an instant fix to this crisis that we are facing…but I do believe there is a path to solving it,” Crowley said.

Crowley joined WAN after a 10-year-old girl was found beaten to death in a home on Milwaukee’s northside near 47th and Hampton on Thursday. Police say they have a suspect in custody related to the incident.

A 31-year-old women was also found dead after a shooting in a lounge in downtown Milwaukee. Police say the shooting was the result of an argument and authorities are still looking for the suspect in question.

“We are seeing people who are utilizing violence to solve just arguments on an everyday basis in this community,” Crowley said. “We all have a role in the healing and the support that folks need as it relates to trauma,” Crowley said.

