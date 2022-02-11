WAUKESHA COUNTY- The man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Appearing in Waukesha County Court this morning, Darrell Brooks entered a not guilty plea to all 77 charges. He’s facing six counts of homicide, six counts of hit and run causing death and dozens of charges of recklessly endangering safety.

Brooks’ attorneys also filed for a change of venue in the case on Thursday & asked the court to consider sequestering the jury during trial.

Brooks remains jailed on $5-million bail. He’s also facing domestic violence & witness intimidation charges stemming from a separate incident in Milwaukee.

Brooks is due back in court in Waukesha on March 11th.