Country singer Eric Church is currently on tour. He has two shows in Green Bay on March 18th and 19th but has no other shows in the state of Wisconsin.

Church took to Twitter Tuesday with a cryptic tweet that simple reads “Tomorrow” with an image that bears a striking resemblance to American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Take a look yourself.

Church’s next show is Friday in Omaha. Could he be adding a stop in Milwaukee to his tour?