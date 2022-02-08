Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan is running for mayor and plans on “getting local government working effectively.”

Donovan highlighted public safety and education as two of the most important issues plaguing Milwaukee right now. On his ideas for combatting crime in Milwaukee, his first step is to hire more police.

“I feel strongly that the Milwaukee Police Department cannot be expected to restore order and stability to our neighborhood, to our streets, without having the appropriate level of manpower,” Donovan said. “Steps need to made to restore the manpower that has been cut…over the past couple years.”

Milwaukee’s budget is the only obstacle in the way of adding more police as police already consume a large part of it. Donovan plans on using his experience and connections he’s made throughout the 20 years of being Alderman to form a partnership with state of Wisconsin to help cut taxes and fund necessities needed to move Milwaukee forward.

“Milwaukee needs to create a partnership with the state of Wisconsin and everything needs to be on the table,” Donovan said. “First of all, we can’t continue to keep raising the property taxes. Our property owners have been hit so very much over the years, given the inflation now that people are dealing with and the joblessness. A partnership with the state to explore just how we fund local government is needed and we need to engage our business community, they have invested interest.”

Donavan envisions being a “common sense lawyer.” He plans on working with the people in charge, reaching out to legislators to help improve the city.

Donovan sees federally-sent dollars being used to help fund Milwaukee’s small businesses and housing concerns.

“They’re the life blood of a neighborhood,” Donavan said. “You’ve got have these small business successful an operating. I would see money going toward that. I would see money going toward housing. Efforts need to be underway to explore rent-to-own programs where individuals can eventually get into owning homes.”

