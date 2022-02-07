Do you feel anxious when you know you have to bring your car into the shop? Are you worried that you’re going to go in there and you’ll get shafted? Truth be told, it’s a common feeling for many women and folks in the LGBTQ community. But not for long if Chaya Milchtein has anything to say about it.

Chaya is a journalist and educator who teaches anyone who feels uncomfortable about car care. Feeling intimidated about negotiating for a new ride? Chaya’s got you covered there too. She has found there is a portion of the population that could use a little support when it comes to taking care of cars. She gives us the lowdown in this month’s Drivers Ed with Debbie.

Interested in learning more? Check out the classes she offers at Mechanic Shop Femme, Inc.