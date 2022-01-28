The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol ordering two Wisconsin Republicans to testify to documents they submitted stating they were presidential electors designated to submit votes for Trump, despite Democrat Joe Biden winning the nomination.

Former GOP chairman Andrew Hitt and chairwoman of the 8th Congressional District GOP, Kelly Ruh both received subpoenas requesting their appearance in front of the panel in charge of investigating information related to the violent unrest seen at the capital last January.

WTMJ reached out to Andrew Hitt and have yet to receive a comment. Hilt however did speak with the Journal Sential, stating he intends to comply with the committee.

“I absolutely will cooperate with the committee’s request to provide information,” Hitt said in a statement. “As I said in the past, the Wisconsin Electors were simply following the guidance of Wisconsin legal counsel to preserve the ongoing Wisconsin legal strategy. There was no intent beyond that and I’m happy to participate in this process to clarify any confusion that may exist.”

Hitt and Ruh were part of a group of Wisconsin Republicans who met in the state Capitol on Dec. 14 to draft false elector documents to submit false results in hopes to overturn or delay the election process.