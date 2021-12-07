MILWAUKEE- A man from Milwaukee allegedly involved in at least six carjackings in the Milwaukee and Oak Creek areas is facing a federal indictment.

Acting United States Attorney Richard Frohling announcing that 20-year-old Madison Tyler was charged with six counts of motor vehicle robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm. If convicted, Tyler faces up to 15 years in prison on each robbery count and a minimum mandatory sentence of seven years in prison on each charge of brandishing a firearm.

During the execution of a search warrant Friday, investigators recovered two illegal guns, more than 100 grams of cocaine and more than $13,000 in cash.