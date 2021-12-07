WAUKESHA- The people who lived at the Horizon West Condominium’s have moved out, and soon, the furniture still in the building will vanish, as well.

Residents will be allowed in, 3 at a time, starting Thursday, to move out their things. A contractor for the building says owners can move out between the hours of 8am and 12pm. Each resident will get up to four hours to move.

The building was evacuated last Thursday after an engineer’s report found structural damage to the building that put it at risk of immediate collapse. The Waukesha Fire Department says the building has been fortified and it is no longer at risk of collapse, but it is not inhabitable.

Contractor Steve McGuire says the building is salvageable but would require a ground-up rebuild, something residents say they’re unsure they want to foot the bill for. The 6 story tower will likely be demolished.