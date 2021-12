WAUKESHA- Waukesha Police conducting a ‘staggered’ evacuation of the high school this morning.

District administrators tell our news partners at TMJ4 News that Principal Ryan Patt received an email about a threat to students during lunch.

Students and teachers were ordered to stay in their classrooms while police investigated. Students who drove themselves to school will be released first today, followed by students who ride the bus home.

Classes are set to resume on Monday, December 6th.