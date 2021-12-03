WAUKESHA- The Waukesha Fire Department has ordered the evacuation of a 6-story condo tower near Carroll University.

The Waukesha Fire Department provided an update on the building, and evacuation, at 2:30 Friday afternoon. The video below is courtesy of our news partners at TMJ4.

The 48-unit Horizon West Condominium Building was deemed uninhabitable after an inspection by a structural engineer showed compromises in several columns.

The Salvation Army of Waukesha is helping residents find temporary housing. The residents evacuated Thursday night were sent to the Baymont Hotel for temporary lodging.

The Fire Department tells our news partners at TMJ4 that they began receiving complaints regarding conditions in the building as far back as June of 2020. In October of 2021, the Horizon West Condominium Association began removing balconies, at which point more structural issues were discovered.

A total of 65 people were evacuated from the building and 23 rooms were provided by the Salvation Army for temporary housing. The Red Cross is also on scene.