

















MILWAUKEE, WI- A medieval masterpiece at Marquette University has officially reopened, just in time for the holiday season.

The St. Joan of Arc Chapel sits in the heart of the campus and has been closed to complete an essential restoration project.

WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay had a chance to visit the 15th century gothic chapel and have a conversation with Vice President for Mission and Ministry Father Jim Voiss about the preservation updates over the last year and the long history of one of the oldest structures in the U-S and the oldest structure in Milwaukee.